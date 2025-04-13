Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aleksey Miranchuk headshot

Aleksey Miranchuk News: 10 crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Miranchuk generated one shot (one on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus New England Revolution.

Miranchuk was back in the starting XI Saturday after appearing off the bench last outing, seeing the full 90 in the loss. He would have an okay performance, notching one shot, three chances created and 10 crosses. This is now two straight appearances without a goal contribution, still at one this season.

Aleksey Miranchuk
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now