Aleksey Miranchuk News: 10 crosses Saturday

Miranchuk generated one shot (one on goal), 10 crosses (three accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus New England Revolution.

Miranchuk was back in the starting XI Saturday after appearing off the bench last outing, seeing the full 90 in the loss. He would have an okay performance, notching one shot, three chances created and 10 crosses. This is now two straight appearances without a goal contribution, still at one this season.