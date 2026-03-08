Aleksey Miranchuk News: Brace, still winless

Miranchuk scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Real Salt Lake.

Miranchuk would step up with two goals Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 38th and 74th minutes. That said, his club still couldn't pull out the win, a rough outing despite earning the brace. These were the club's first goals of the season as Miranchuk worked into his first start this season, likely to continue in the starting role after his performance.