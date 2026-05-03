Aleksey Miranchuk News: Earns two assists

Miranchuk assisted twice to go with three shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory against CF Montreal.

Miranchuk was once again a productive piece of the Atlanta squad, as the attacker earned two assists, finding Saba Lobjanidze in the 41st minute and Emmanuel Latte Lath in stoppage time of the first half. This comes after Miranchuk had a goal last match as well, up to five goals and two assists this season.