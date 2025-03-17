Aleksey Miranchuk News: Leads team in crosses

Miranchuk registered two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Inter Miami CF.

Miranchuk had another solid outing but still is without a goal contribution this season, seeing two shots, two chances created and five crosses. He also added two tackles in the defense. He will look to find his first goal contribution of the season soon, as he saw seven in 14 appearances last campaign.