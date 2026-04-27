Aleksey Miranchuk headshot

Aleksey Miranchuk News: Opens scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Miranchuk scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Toronto FC.

Miranchuk took on his lead role for Atlanta on Saturday and made the minutes matter, scoring the opening goal in the 48th minute. This gives the attacker his fifth goal of the season as he remains one of the few United players able to find the back of the net. However, he remains without an assist this season, showing his teammates' inability to help despite good play in the final third from the midfielder.

Aleksey Miranchuk
Atlanta United
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