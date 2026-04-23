Aleksey Miranchuk headshot

Aleksey Miranchuk News: Registers three shots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Miranchuk generated three shots (two on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-1 loss versus New England Revolution.

Miranchuk continues to try to be the difference maker for a struggling Atlanta team, but was unable to get through, as two of his three shots were on net, although none found the back of the net. He remains their top goalscorer this season with four, although it is nothing impressive, as the next best on his team only has one.

Aleksey Miranchuk
Atlanta United
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