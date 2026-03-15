Aleksey Miranchuk News: Scores in consecutive games

Miranchuk scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Philadelphia Union.

Miranchuk would score Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 68th minute from a Miguel Almiron assist. This is a second straight game with a goal for the attacker, now with three this season. He is already halfway to his total from last season in 29 fewer appearances.