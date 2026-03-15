Aleksey Miranchuk headshot

Aleksey Miranchuk News: Scores in consecutive games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Miranchuk scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Philadelphia Union.

Miranchuk would score Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 68th minute from a Miguel Almiron assist. This is a second straight game with a goal for the attacker, now with three this season. He is already halfway to his total from last season in 29 fewer appearances.

Aleksey Miranchuk
Atlanta United
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