Aleksey Miranchuk News: Scores in consecutive games
Miranchuk scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Philadelphia Union.
Miranchuk would score Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 68th minute from a Miguel Almiron assist. This is a second straight game with a goal for the attacker, now with three this season. He is already halfway to his total from last season in 29 fewer appearances.
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