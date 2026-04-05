Aleksey Miranchuk headshot

Aleksey Miranchuk News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Miranchuk scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Columbus Crew.

Miranchuk scored an unassisted goal in the 60th minute, a strike which briefly brought Atlanta within one goal of the Crew. It marked his fourth goal of the season, all of which have come in his last four matches. He'll look to keep the momentum going Saturday at Chicago.

Aleksey Miranchuk
Atlanta United
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