Aleksey Miranchuk News: Seven shots, no goal
Miranchuk recorded seven shots (one on goal), nine crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Orlando City SC.
Miranchuk continues to be the most productive player for Atlanta as he tries to earn his club's results, recording a great one chance created, seven shots and nine crosses despite no goal contributions. He remains with five goals and two assists this season, although it has been two games since his last goal contribution.
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