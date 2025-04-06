Aleksey Miranchuk News: Subs on in draw

Miranchuk registered one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus FC Dallas.

Miranchuk was an option following a groin injury that listed him questionable entering the day. This was his first match as a sub option, having previously started the first six MLS games in a row. He has a goal on 16 shots (six on target) while recording 21 crosses (nine accurate) and 13 chances created.