Aleksey Miranchuk News: Three shots Saturday
Miranchuk registered three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Charlotte FC.
Miranchuk was in the starting XI again Saturday, starting in the opening two matches of the season as expected. He was okay in his time on the field despite the loss, notching three shots and three chances created. He still remains without a goal contribution this season.
