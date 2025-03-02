Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aleksey Miranchuk headshot

Aleksey Miranchuk News: Three shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Miranchuk registered three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Charlotte FC.

Miranchuk was in the starting XI again Saturday, starting in the opening two matches of the season as expected. He was okay in his time on the field despite the loss, notching three shots and three chances created. He still remains without a goal contribution this season.

Aleksey Miranchuk
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now