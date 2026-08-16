Aleksey Miranchuk News: Well rounded in win

Miranchuk had an assist with his lone chance created while taking three shots (one on goal), crossing twice inaccurately and making three interceptions during Saturday's 2-1 win over New York Red Bulls.

Miranchuk set up Tristan Muyumba in the 69th minute while leading Atlanta in shots and interceptions during the victory. The attacker has an assist in three straight matches to go along with four shots, eight chances created and five crosses over that stretch.