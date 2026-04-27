Alemao News: Stoppage-time hero

Alemao scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Real Sociedad. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 100th minute.

Alemao wouldn't feature until the 64th minute, but made the biggest impact on Sunday's outing, as the forward scored in the 99th minute to equalize the match for a draw. This does mark only his second goal of the season since transferring to the club, with his last coming in October. He still mainly sees time as a super sub, with only nine starts in 21 appearances this season.