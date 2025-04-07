Alessandro Bastoni Injury: Available against Bayern
Bastoni (knee) is a candidate to start Tuesday versus Bayern Munich, Sky Italy reported.
Bastoni isn't 100 percent but was able to train fully on the eve of the game and will likely bite the bullet following a minor injury. He has recorded 13 crosses (seven accurate), eight tackles (five won), seven clearances and eight key passes in his last five showings, contributing to one clean sheet.
