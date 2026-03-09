Alessandro Bastoni Injury: Avoids leg fracture
Bastoni has been diagnosed with a substantial contusion but didn't crack any bones, Tuttomercatoweb reported.
Bastoni received some good news after hobbling off in the last game and will look to absorb the hematoma in time and practice enough to be ready for Saturday's home fixture against Atalanta.
