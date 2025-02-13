Alessandro Bastoni Injury: Avoids particular problems

Bastoni (thigh) was a full-go in training as Inter started preparing for the Juventus match Wednesday, Sky Italy reported.

Bastoni exited early versus Fiorentina but didn't request further tests as he was dealing with simple fatigue. He'll most likely stay in the XI on Sunday. He has logged 14 crosses (two accurate), seven tackles (two won), three interceptions and 12 clearances in the last five games.