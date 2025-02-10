Alessandro Bastoni Injury: Bows out in Fiorentina match

Bastoni had seven crosses (zero accurate), two tackles (one won) and one chance created in 65 minutes in Monday's fixture versus Fiorentina before leaving due to thigh muscle fatigue, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Bastoni was busier than usual on offense, leading his side in deliveries and starting the action that led to the second goal with a through ball for Carlos Augusto but had to sub off midway through the second half due to a muscular ailment. He'll have to be evaluated ahead of Sunday's game versus Juventus. Federico Dimarco (illness) was a late scratch for this one and could be a candidate to absorb his minutes, with Carlos Augusto moving to the back. The same goes for Stefan de Vrij and Nicola Zalewski.