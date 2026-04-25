Alessandro Bastoni Injury: Fit for Torino game
Bastoni (lower leg) "has resumed training fully and will be back in this one, then we'll see how to use him," coach Christian Chivu communicated.
Bastoni has shaken off a relapse of a tibia problem that cost him one Serie A game and one cup tilt and could reclaim his starting job over Carlos Augusto if in good enough shape. He has registered at least one clearance in nine consecutive appearances, totaling 24, contributing to one clean sheet and logging 14 tackles (nine won), 22 crosses (seven accurate) and five interceptions over that span.
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