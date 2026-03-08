Alessandro Bastoni Injury: Helped off in Milan clash
Bastoni recorded four crosses (zero accurate), one interception and three tackles before exiting Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Milan at the 68th minute due to a lower leg injury, Sky Italy reported.
Bastoni logged sound numbers on both ends but actually got hurt committing a foul and was heavily labouring while walking off the pitch. He'll be examined before Saturday's home game versus Atalanta to ascertain whether he's dealing with something more than a knock. His deputies are Carlos Augusto and Francesco Acerbi.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alessandro Bastoni See More
-
Game Previews
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction48 days ago
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16November 14, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Inter Milan vs. Arsenal Predictions, Odds, & NotesNovember 5, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Prediction, Odds & NotesSeptember 18, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alessandro Bastoni See More