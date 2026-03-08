Alessandro Bastoni headshot

Alessandro Bastoni Injury: Helped off in Milan clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Bastoni recorded four crosses (zero accurate), one interception and three tackles before exiting Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Milan at the 68th minute due to a lower leg injury, Sky Italy reported.

Bastoni logged sound numbers on both ends but actually got hurt committing a foul and was heavily labouring while walking off the pitch. He'll be examined before Saturday's home game versus Atalanta to ascertain whether he's dealing with something more than a knock. His deputies are Carlos Augusto and Francesco Acerbi.

