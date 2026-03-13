Alessandro Bastoni Injury: Unlikely to play versus Atalanta
Bastoni (lower leg) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against Atalanta but hasn't been ruled out in advance, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.
Bastoni hasn't been able to train fully in any session this week, but he'll be assessed on game day to see whether he can still make the bench. Carlos Augusto or Francesco Acerbi will get the nod in the back.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alessandro Bastoni See More
-
Game Previews
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction53 days ago
-
Football Predictions
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16November 14, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Inter Milan vs. Arsenal Predictions, Odds, & NotesNovember 5, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Prediction, Odds & NotesSeptember 18, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alessandro Bastoni See More