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Alessandro Bastoni Injury: Unlikely to play versus Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Bastoni (lower leg) is doubtful for Saturday's contest against Atalanta but hasn't been ruled out in advance, Tuttomercatoweb relayed.

Bastoni hasn't been able to train fully in any session this week, but he'll be assessed on game day to see whether he can still make the bench. Carlos Augusto or Francesco Acerbi will get the nod in the back.

Alessandro Bastoni
Inter Milan
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