Alessandro Bastoni headshot

Alessandro Bastoni Injury: Will sit out Cagliari clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Bastoni "isn't 100 percent and will be spared Friday," coach Christian Chivu stated.

Bastoni has been playing through a lower leg issue in recent weeks and will be rested in this one ahead of the return leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final coming up next week. Carlos Augusto or Stefan De Vrij will replace him in the back.

Alessandro Bastoni
Inter Milan
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