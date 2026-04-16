Alessandro Bastoni Injury: Will sit out Cagliari clash
Bastoni "isn't 100 percent and will be spared Friday," coach Christian Chivu stated.
Bastoni has been playing through a lower leg issue in recent weeks and will be rested in this one ahead of the return leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final coming up next week. Carlos Augusto or Stefan De Vrij will replace him in the back.
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