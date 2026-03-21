Alessandro Bastoni Injury: Won't play against Fiorentina
Bastoni (lower leg) won't make the trip to Florence for Sunday's game, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.
Bastoni was technically on the bench last week, but hasn't recovered from a bruise and has continued to work on the side in training afterward. He'll be evaluated by the Italy doctors ahead of the World Cup playoffs. Carlos Augusto or Francesco Acerbi will replace him versus Fiorentina.
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