Alessandro Bastoni News: Completes suspension
Bastoni served a one-game ban in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Genoa.
Bastoni will return to the starting lineup against Milan next Sunday after sitting out one game due to yellow-card accumulation, replacing Carlos Augusto in the back. He has posted at least one clearance in his last six showings, amassing 19 and adding nine key passes and four interceptions over that span, with one clean sheet. Additionally, he has logged three or more crosses in his last three matches, piling up 12 deliveries (five accurate).
