Alessandro Bastoni headshot

Alessandro Bastoni News: Creates four chances against Monza

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Bastoni drew one foul and recorded two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Monza.

Bastoni took advantage of the more offensive role while Inter were navigating an emergency wide and matched his season highs in chances created and crosses, although his teammate didn't cash in on his feeds. He'll be able to return to the defense with Carlos Augusto now healthy. He has totaled six key passes, 11 crosses (six accurate), five interceptions and 14 clearances in the last five fixtures, contributing to one clean sheet.

