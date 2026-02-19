Alessandro Bastoni News: Defensive struggles in loss

Bastoni recorded four crosses (two accurate) and three tackles in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Glimt.

Bastoni and his teammates got the Champions League knockouts off to a rough start Wednesday, conceding three goals in the first leg on the road. While it was certainly not all his fault, it was far from Bastoni's best day on the defensive end. He put in solid work on the attack recording two accurate crosses, but he did not do enough on either end to earn a positive result. The pressure will be on him and his fellow defenders to lock down the Glimt attack in the home leg on Tuesday.