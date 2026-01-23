Bastoni wasn't great in the back but pushed forward a lot, set a new season high in crosses, uncharacteristically leading his side, and linked with Francesco Pio Esposito on his team's third goal, posting his fifth assist of the season and his first since early December. He didn't register a tackle for the first time in 15 games. He has put up multiple clearances in his last 12 outings, totaling 51 and tallying 16 chances created, 37 crosses (11 accurate) and eight 15 interceptions over that span, with four clean sheets.