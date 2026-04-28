Alessandro Bastoni headshot

Alessandro Bastoni News: DNP in Torino tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Bastoni (lower leg) didn't come off the bench in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Torino.

Bastoni shook off a lower leg problem that cost him the previous match but wasn't deployed right away. He'll supplant Carlos Augusto once he's in better shape. He has tallied at least one tackle in his last three displays, accumulating nine (six won) and posting five clearances, one interception and six crosses (zero accurate) during that stretch, with no clean sheets.

Alessandro Bastoni
Inter Milan
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