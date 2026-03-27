Alessandro Bastoni News: Features with Italy

Bastoni (lower leg) got the start in Thursday's World Cup playoffs.

Bastoni returned to action after not playing in the previous two Inter matches due to a bruised tibia. He'll likely resume starting over Carlos Augusto in the back against Roma on April 5. He has sent in at least three crosses in his last four showings, amassing 16 deliveries (five accurate) and adding seven tackles (five won) and three interceptions over that span, with no clean sheets. Additionally, he has notched one or more clearances in seven games in a row, totaling 22.