Alessandro Bastoni News: Nets in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Bastoni (suspension) scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and five chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat against Glimt.

Bastoni had a wildly busy clash, especially as a defender, he created five chances and scored a goal, a stat line that would make more sense for a forward. It was an exceptional showing, but it still ended in defeat, and still sent Inter out of the Champions League. Bastoni will now turn his focus solely on domestic play.

Alessandro Bastoni
Inter Milan
