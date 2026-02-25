Alessandro Bastoni News: Nets in defeat
Bastoni (suspension) scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and five chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat against Glimt.
Bastoni had a wildly busy clash, especially as a defender, he created five chances and scored a goal, a stat line that would make more sense for a forward. It was an exceptional showing, but it still ended in defeat, and still sent Inter out of the Champions League. Bastoni will now turn his focus solely on domestic play.
