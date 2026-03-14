Alessandro Bastoni News: Option off bench
Bastoni (lower leg) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Atalanta.
Bastoni is available as an option off the bench for Saturday's clash against Atalanta after failing to complete a full training session this week due to his lower leg injury. The defender was assessed on game day and is fit enough to be included in the squad as a substitute.
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