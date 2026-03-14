Alessandro Bastoni headshot

Alessandro Bastoni News: Option off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Bastoni (lower leg) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Atalanta.

Bastoni is available as an option off the bench for Saturday's clash against Atalanta after failing to complete a full training session this week due to his lower leg injury. The defender was assessed on game day and is fit enough to be included in the squad as a substitute.

Alessandro Bastoni
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alessandro Bastoni See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alessandro Bastoni See More
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
SOC
Inter Milan vs Arsenal Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD7 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
54 days ago
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16
SOC
UEFA Nations League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Nov. 14, 15, 16
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 14, 2024
Champions League Preview: Inter Milan vs. Arsenal Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Inter Milan vs. Arsenal Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 5, 2024
Champions League Preview: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Prediction, Odds & Notes
SOC
Champions League Preview: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan Prediction, Odds & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
September 18, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024