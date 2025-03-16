Alessandro Bastoni News: Sees red in Atalanta game

Bastoni registered two shots (zero on goal). three clearances and three crosses (zero accurate) before being sent off late in Sunday's victory over Atalanta.

Bastoni did more damage on offense than racking up stats in the back in the win but was cautioned twice, with the second yellow card coming in the stoppage time when the match was already decided. He'll be unavailable for March 30's tilt against Udinese at home. Stefan de Vrij (knee) or Yann Aurel Bisseck will take his place in the back.