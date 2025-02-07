Alessandro Bastoni News: Sends in three crosses against Fiorentina

Bastoni had one key pass, three crosses (one accurate), two tackles (one won) and three clearances in Thursday's 3-0 defeat versus Fiorentina.

Bastoni had more success in the final third than in the back in an unusually poor showing for the Inter defense. He has logged nine crosses (three accurate), six tackles (two won), three interceptions and 15 clearances in the last five matches, contributing to two clean sheets.