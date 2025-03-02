Fantasy Soccer
Alessandro Bastoni headshot

Alessandro Bastoni News: Sturdy in Napoli game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Bastoni registered one cross (one accurate), four clearances, three interceptions and four blocks in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Napoli.

Bastoni had a dominant display in the back, thwarting a pair of surefire finishes with last-ditch efforts, and his side conceded after he was subbed out. He has recorded 14 crosses (four accurate), six tackles (two won), six interceptions and 12 clearances in the last five matches, with no clean sheets since he rarely plays the whole game.

Alessandro Bastoni
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
