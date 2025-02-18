Fantasy Soccer
Alessandro Bastoni headshot

Alessandro Bastoni News: Subpar versus Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2025

Bastoni (thigh) had two clearances, one block, two tackles (zero won) and two crosses (one accurate) in 62 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Juventus.

Bastoni (thigh) continued starting but didn't rack up stats and subbed out relatively early again likely because he wasn't 100 percent. Inter conceded after he left. He has recorded four chances created, 15 crosses (two accurate), seven tackles (two won) and eight clearances in the last five matches.

Alessandro Bastoni
Inter Milan
