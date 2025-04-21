Alessandro Bastoni News: Suspended for Roma game
Bastoni won two of two tackles and had one clearance and one shot (zero on target) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Bologna.
Bastoni didn't have a particularly inspiring performance, but the game was still nil-nil when he subbed out. He'll miss the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Carlos Augusto or Stefan de Vrij will substitute for him in the back Saturday versus Roma at home.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now