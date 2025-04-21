Alessandro Bastoni News: Suspended for Roma game

Bastoni won two of two tackles and had one clearance and one shot (zero on target) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Bologna.

Bastoni didn't have a particularly inspiring performance, but the game was still nil-nil when he subbed out. He'll miss the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Carlos Augusto or Stefan de Vrij will substitute for him in the back Saturday versus Roma at home.