Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alessandro Bastoni headshot

Alessandro Bastoni News: Suspended for Roma game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 5:38am

Bastoni won two of two tackles and had one clearance and one shot (zero on target) and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Bologna.

Bastoni didn't have a particularly inspiring performance, but the game was still nil-nil when he subbed out. He'll miss the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. Carlos Augusto or Stefan de Vrij will substitute for him in the back Saturday versus Roma at home.

Alessandro Bastoni
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now