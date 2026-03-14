Alessandro Bastoni News: Unused against Atalanta
Bastoni (lower leg) didn't feature in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Atalanta.
Bastoni was technically available but wasn't really in condition to play because of a heavy knock. He'll look to get healthy ahead of next Sunday's away game versus Fiorentina. He'll resume starting over Carlos Augusto if he's in better shape.
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