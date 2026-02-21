Alessandro Bastoni News: Will miss Genoa match
Bastoni had five crosses (one accurate), two clearances and two chances created and was booked for the fifth time in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Lecce.
Bastoni was busier in the final third than defensively as Inter pulled the strings and won't be available for the next Serie A game versus Genoa on Saturday due to yellow-card accumulation. Carlos Augusto or Francesco Acerbi will take his place in the back.
