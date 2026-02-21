Alessandro Bastoni headshot

Alessandro Bastoni News: Will miss Genoa match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Bastoni had five crosses (one accurate), two clearances and two chances created and was booked for the fifth time in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Lecce.

Bastoni was busier in the final third than defensively as Inter pulled the strings and won't be available for the next Serie A game versus Genoa on Saturday due to yellow-card accumulation. Carlos Augusto or Francesco Acerbi will take his place in the back.

Alessandro Bastoni
Inter Milan
