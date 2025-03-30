Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alessandro Bastoni headshot

Alessandro Bastoni News: Will return against Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Bastoni completed a one-match in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Udinese.

Bastoni will likely be back in the XI replacing either Carlos Augusto or Federico Dimarco, as Inter could rotate a little following a midweek Coppa Italia tilt. He has notched 11 crosses (five accurate), six tackles (five won), three interceptions and 11 clearances in his last five showings, contributing to one clean sheet.

Alessandro Bastoni
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now