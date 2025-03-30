Alessandro Bastoni News: Will return against Parma

Bastoni completed a one-match in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Udinese.

Bastoni will likely be back in the XI replacing either Carlos Augusto or Federico Dimarco, as Inter could rotate a little following a midweek Coppa Italia tilt. He has notched 11 crosses (five accurate), six tackles (five won), three interceptions and 11 clearances in his last five showings, contributing to one clean sheet.