Bastoni excelled in the back and also helped the offense as usual, creating at least one chance for the fourth game in a row. He has launched at least one cross in every fixture and has provided three assists already. He set a new season high in tackles, while his streak of games with one interception was interrupted at four. He has tallied three or more clearances in six straight appearances, piling 24 and notching 24 crosses (six accurate), 10 tackles (seven won), and four interceptions, with four clean sheets.