Alessandro Bastoni News: Wins two tackles midweek

Bastoni (knee) had two blocks, two clearances and one interception and won two of five tackles in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Bayern Munich.

Bastoni went to distance after leaving early in the previous game and was impressive like most Inter players in this one. He might be managed versus Cagliari. He has registered eight key passes, 10 tackles (five won) and four clearances in his last five showings, with no clean sheets.