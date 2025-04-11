Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alessandro Bastoni headshot

Alessandro Bastoni News: Wins two tackles midweek

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Bastoni (knee) had two blocks, two clearances and one interception and won two of five tackles in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Bayern Munich.

Bastoni went to distance after leaving early in the previous game and was impressive like most Inter players in this one. He might be managed versus Cagliari. He has registered eight key passes, 10 tackles (five won) and four clearances in his last five showings, with no clean sheets.

Alessandro Bastoni
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now