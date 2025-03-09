Fantasy Soccer
Alessandro Bianco headshot

Alessandro Bianco News: Shines defensively versus Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Bianco won two of four tackles and had six clearnces, three blocks and three interceptions in Saturday's 3-2 loss versus Inter Milan.

Bianco went above and beyond to help the defense contain the opponents, but Inter managed to score three goals anyway. He has recorded three key passes, three crosses (zero accurate), 12 clearances and seven tackles (three won) in the last five games.

