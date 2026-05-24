Alessandro Buongiorno Injury: Late scratch for Udinese match

Buongiorno is unavailable for Sunday's game versus Udinese due to a knee contusion, Sky Italy reported.

Buongiorno picked up a knock late in the week and won't be involved, closing a workmanlike campaign with 10 clean sheets in 40 matches, posting 45 tackles, 49 interceptions and 128 clearances. Mathias Olivera has been picked over Sam Beukema and Juan Jesus to replace him in the season finale.