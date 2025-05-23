Alessandro Buongiorno Injury: Makes bench but not likely to play
Buongiorno (thigh) is on the bench for Friday's game against Cagliari but is not expected to be available for selection.
Similar to Stanislav Lobotka, Buongiorno isn't expected to see minutes since he's not completely recovered from his thigh injury. However, he'll be on the bench since Napoli have a shot at winning the title, and the manager has called up the entire squad as a result.
