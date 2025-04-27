Alessandro Buongiorno Injury: Probable for Torino game

Buongiorno (thigh) is likely to be available against Torino and could get the nod considering the absences of other regulars, Sky Italy informed.

Buongiorno sat out the last two games because of a nagging thigh injury but has returned to practice and could reclaim his starting job since David Neres and Juan Jesus are missing due to thigh injuries and Giacomo Raspadori (illness) is iffy. The alternatives would be Pasquale Mazzocchi and Rafa Marin.