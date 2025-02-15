Alessandro Buongiorno News: Makes first since since major injury

Buongiorno registered two tackles (two won), three clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Lazio.

Buongiorno returned to the XI a couple of weeks after recovering from a back fracture and looked fine for the most part, although he didn't have 90 minutes in his legs yet. Napoli conceded one of the two goals after he was subbed out. He'll be a fixture going forward, but Juan Jesus could stay in the XI until Mathias Olivera (calf) returns.