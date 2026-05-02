Alessandro Buongiorno News: Modest output against Como

Buongiorno registered one clearance, one block and one interception in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Como.

Buongiorno helped limit the opponents with a diligent performance, although the defense was frequently bailed out by Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, but didn't fill the stat sheet. He has logged at least one clearance in 19 straight appearances, amassing 70, notching 31 interceptions and 10 blocks and contributing to five clean sheets over that span. Instead, he halted an 11-game streak with one or more tackles in this one.