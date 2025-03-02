Alessandro Buongiorno News: Shows well in Inter tilt
Buongiorno recorded two tackles (one won), one block and six clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.
Buongiorno had his best display since recuperating from a serious back injury, but it didn't suffice to completely shut down the opponents. He has notched seven tackles (three won), four interceptions, 11 clearances and one block in the last three fixtures.
