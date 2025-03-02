Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alessandro Buongiorno headshot

Alessandro Buongiorno News: Shows well in Inter tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Buongiorno recorded two tackles (one won), one block and six clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Inter Milan.

Buongiorno had his best display since recuperating from a serious back injury, but it didn't suffice to completely shut down the opponents. He has notched seven tackles (three won), four interceptions, 11 clearances and one block in the last three fixtures.

Alessandro Buongiorno
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now