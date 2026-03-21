Alessandro Buongiorno News: Solid defending in Cagliari match

Buongiorno registered five clearances, one interception and two tackles (zero won) in Friday's 1-0 win against Cagliari.

Buongiorno logged routine numbers in a relatively easy game for the Napoli defense, contributing to his first clean sheet since mid-January. He has notched at least one clearance in 14 consecutive games, amassing 54. This marked his seventh straight display with one or more tackles, for a total of 16 (eight won). He has posted at least one interception in six straight contests, piling up 14.