Alessandro Circati Injury: Returning from major knee problem

Circati (knee) "will be part of the squad for Sunday's match against Fiorentina, then we'll see how to manage him," coach Christian Chivu announced.

Circati has recovered quickly from an ACL tear he suffered in late September and will be an extra option at the center-back position, joining Lautaro Valenti, Alessandro Vogliaccio, Giovanni Leoni and Botond Balogh. It'll likely be a while before he sees significant minutes.