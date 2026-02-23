Alessandro Circati News: Eligible for Cagliari game

Circati cleared a one-game ban in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Milan.

Circati will return against Cagliari on Friday and resume leading the defense, replacing either Mariano Troilo or Lautaro Valenti. Circati has tallied at least one tackle in his last seven appearances, racking up 13 (nine won), posting four interceptions and five blocks and contributing to three clean sheets over that span. Additionally, he has registered multiple clearances in 10 matches in a row since returning from an injury, totaling 49.